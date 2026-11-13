Utah Royals’ collective identity turns them into NWSL title underdogs

“Why not us?” was the question Utah Royals players asked in their huddle and in postgame interviews after upsetting the San Diego Wave in last week’s NWSL quarterfinal. The No. 7-seeded Royals beat the No. 2 Wave 1-0 in their first playoff appearance in franchise history, a result highlighted by an all-time playoff performance from goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn on the same field where she won the 2023 NWSL Championship with Gotham FC.

Utah’s rise highlights the club’s place in the league: a smaller-market team that has not spent as aggressively as some rivals and has not used the High Impact Player mechanism. San Diego, by contrast, is a possession-oriented team stocked with high-profile names ranging from Kenza Dali to teenage breakout Melanie Barcenas and has made the league’s biggest cumulative investment—approximately $8 million—for Catarina Macario, who has not yet played this season because of injuries. “It would be a clash of styles,” San Diego head coach Jonas Eidevall said before the match, and the teams delivered what the coach described as a clash of ideology on the field.

Rather than build around a single headline act, Utah has emphasized collective balance and role optimization under sporting director Kelly Cousins and head coach Jimmy Coenraets. The Royals have leaned into a challenger mentality and a clear identity, finding consistency after stretches of uneven form over the past two seasons.

Individual contributors have emerged within that collective framework. Mina Tanaka, a World Cup and Olympics veteran for Japan, led Utah with nine goals. Winger Cloé Lacasse produced 18 goal contributions (eight goals, 10 assists), tied for sixth in the NWSL this season, and provided the game-winning assist in the quarterfinal. Forward Cece Delzer, who joined Utah after spells with several NWSL clubs, has also been part of the club’s offense.

With two wins needed to claim the title, Utah’s run to the semifinal — and the methods behind it — stand as an example for other clubs aiming to compete against the odds in a league where parity has been eroding and the same teams often vie for trophies.