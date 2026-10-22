Valverde, Güler underline importance for Madrid ahead of El Clásico

Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig at the Bernabéu offered a late-week statement, but Kylian Mbappé cautioned against reading too much into the result ahead of Sunday’s El Clásico. Speaking to Movistar after the match, Mbappé said, “It’s completely different,” and added that the team had focused only on Wednesday’s game. Goals from Bernardo Silva, Arda Güler, Mbappé and Yan Diomande completed the scoreline.

Coach José Mourinho said the match was part of his process of assessing the squad. “It’s been 105 days that I’ve been here, it isn’t many,” Mourinho said post-match. “I need to get to know [the players], and the best place to do that is on the pitch, in competition.” That process has raised immediate questions about selections for Camp Nou: Federico Valverde’s role at right-back, whether Güler might play centrally or on the wing, and Diomande’s growing place in the matchday squad.

Valverde made his second successive start at right-back and featured prominently. He recorded the most touches on the pitch (115), completed the second-most passes after Dean Huijsen, created three chances and played three key passes, including the cross that led to Silva’s goal after Güler’s shot. Defensively he led Madrid with 12 interventions to Huijsen’s 11. After that performance, the original report said it was hard to imagine him not starting at right-back against Barcelona.

Güler matched Valverde for influence on the right side. Across recent matches against AS Roma, Sevilla and Leipzig, Güler contributed two goals and two assists in the space of a week. Against Leipzig he played on the right wing and registered the most passes into the final third (27) compared with Valverde’s 26. Mourinho assessed the duo as “good solutions,” saying, “[Valverde and Güler] played well on the right-hand side.”

Silva scored a first-half tap-in after linking play and seeking space; he said he was “ready to help the team, if it’s five minutes, 10 minutes or 90 minutes,” while observers expected him to be on the bench for Sunday. Diomande, whose minutes were limited earlier this season, now has three goals and three assists since the international break, and his Wednesday strike — a volley from a Brahim Díaz cross — was highlighted as the best of the lot.