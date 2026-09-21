Van Ness’ breakout lifts Packers to 20-17 OT win over Jets

EAST RUTHFORD, N.J. — Lukas Van Ness delivered a breakout defensive performance Sunday as the Green Bay Packers rallied for a 20-17 overtime victory against the New York Jets. Van Ness finished with nine tackles, three for loss, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits after passing the concussion protocol Saturday, according to the team.

Van Ness stuffed a fourth-and-1 by Jets running back Braelon Allen at midfield with 1:15 left in regulation to force overtime, and he combined with rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton on a sack on the Jets’ second play of extra time. Those plays followed a sack by Barryn Sorrell and Brandon Cisse on the opening overtime snap, setting up a third-and-30 and a punt that preceded Trey Smack’s game-winning field goal.

Several teammates and coaches praised Van Ness. “He was all over the place,” coach Matt LaFleur said. Safety Evan Williams said Van Ness “was flying around making a lot of plays,” and quarterback Jordan Love said the defensive end was especially active late in the game. Micah Parsons, who has been publicly supportive of Van Ness, told teammates the rookie was dominating at the line and should not drop into coverage, according to locker-room accounts.

Other defensive plays helped extend the Packers’ comeback: Williams broke up a deep pass intended for Adonai Mitchell just before the two-minute warning, and safety Xavier McKinney made a third-down tackle to force a punt that Skyy Moore returned 63 yards to set up the game-tying field goal with 2:59 remaining. Coordinator Jonathan Gannon drew praise from LaFleur for calling an aggressive game.

Van Ness was the No. 13 pick in the 2023 draft, acquired from the Jets in the Aaron Rodgers trade. He has 2.5 sacks in two games this season, one more than he recorded all of last year. Parsons remains on the physically unable to perform list and is not eligible to return for at least two more weeks; PUP rules allow him to begin practicing this coming week but prevent him from playing before Week 5 against the Chicago Bears.