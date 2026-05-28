Versatility at Texas A&M set up Bisontis’ path to the Cardinals

Arizona selected offensive lineman Chase Bisontis in the second round last month, and first-year coach Mike LaFleur said the team plans to begin his NFL career at guard, what LaFleur described as Bisontis’ natural position. With the right guard spot not settled, LaFleur said the pick, taken two slots shy of the first round, gives Arizona a player who can challenge the veteran guards or compete for a starting job.

Bisontis’ rise to the NFL was shaped by a college career that required adaptability. Steve Addazio, who won the recruiting battle to sign Bisontis out of New Jersey while Justin Frye was at Ohio State, believed early on that Bisontis projected as a first-round guard. Addazio moved the true freshman to right tackle in 2023 after starter Reuben Fatheree II suffered a spring knee injury, wanting his best five linemen on the field for Week 1.

Playing on the edge as a 17- or 18-year-old in the Southeastern Conference meant facing elite pass rushers weekly, including Alabama’s Dallas Turner, a 2024 first-round pick. Addazio called the task difficult for a freshman but said Bisontis handled it well overall, with only expected struggles. Addazio credited the experience for demonstrating Bisontis’ competitiveness, athleticism and ability to play in space.

Addazio also said the tackle experience would bolster Bisontis’ NFL appeal by showing positional flexibility that could help a team cope with injuries and allow him to play on the edge if needed. That versatility helped inform Arizona’s plan to use Bisontis at guard while knowing he possesses multi-position experience.

Texas A&M underwent coaching changes during Bisontis’ freshman season, with Jimbo Fisher fired and Addazio dismissed by new coach Mike Elko. Bisontis entered the transfer portal after Elko’s arrival. Adam Cushing, who replaced Addazio, said he understood the decision, noting the recruiting relationship had been with a different staff, and Bisontis told Cushing he did not view his NFL future at tackle.