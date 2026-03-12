Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signs one-year deal with Bills

Veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is joining the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million, according to his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown, who spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Gardner-Johnson arrives in Buffalo as an experienced defensive back known for his versatility and physical style of play. He has lined up both at safety and in the slot during his NFL career, giving defensive coordinators flexibility in how they deploy him in the secondary and in sub-packages. His ability to cover receivers, provide run support and bring energy to the defense has been a defining part of his profile around the league.

For the Bills, adding Gardner-Johnson bolsters a secondary that has relied heavily on strong communication and interchangeable roles on the back end. His background in multiple coverage schemes and his experience matching up with different types of offensive weapons should give Buffalo additional options in coverage looks and personnel groupings. The one-year structure of the deal also gives both sides an opportunity to evaluate the fit over the coming season.

Gardner-Johnson has built a reputation as a competitive, emotional presence on the field, often playing with an edge that can set the tone for a defense. That style aligns with a Bills unit that has emphasized intensity and pursuit on all three levels. His presence adds another veteran voice to the locker room and to the defensive meeting room, where experience and recognition can be critical against complex offensive systems.

The agreement continues a trend around the league of teams targeting proven defensive backs on short-term deals to address specific needs and deepen their rotations in the secondary. With this move, Buffalo secures a player who has faced a variety of offensive styles and alignments, and who can be deployed in multiple roles depending on game plan and opponent. As offseason work and training camp unfold, Gardner-Johnson’s exact role will be determined by how he meshes with Buffalo’s existing personnel and defensive approach, but his signing immediately adds another experienced option to the Bills’ back end.