What looks like a quiet Week 11 slate on first glance still features marquee matchups such as the Jaguars at the Giants and the Raiders at the Broncos, but ESPN called Minnesota at San Francisco the game of the season and highlighted it in its weekly “seven things” column.

The Vikings entered the week coming off three challenging games. In Week 8 they faced Detroit, which used multiple tight ends aligned in the backfield as quasi-fullbacks to create rushing lanes. In Week 9 they played the Bills’ grindy attack led by Josh Allen, and in Week 10 they faced Jordan Love and the Packers, with Love arriving after a big performance against the Patriots, ESPN noted.

The matchup is compelling on paper because it is, essentially, best versus best. According to ESPN, the 49ers lead the league in offensive points per drive (3.0), success rate and EPA per play. The Vikings, meanwhile, rank first defensively in points per drive (1.24), success rate and EPA per play, with ESPN adding a caveat about one rain-affected game that skews some numbers.

Part of Minnesota’s defensive edge stems from coordinator Brian Flores’ heavy use of the blitz. ESPN reported the Vikings blitzed on 72.3 percent of opposing dropbacks through 10 weeks, the highest rate in the league. The piece said Flores’ blitzes are designed less to bring the quarterback down than to force quick throws to predictable hot reads, keep running backs and tight ends in protection and shrink opponents’ pass-catching options.

ESPN framed the contest as an answer-seeking test of Flores’ approach against San Francisco’s efficient offense and urged viewers to watch which side’s structure prevails. The column also previewed other Week 11 topics, including Joe Burrow’s MVP case, personnel moves with the Rams, projected quarterback changes in the NFC South and the potential impact of Aidan Hutchinson’s injury on the Lions, according to ESPN.