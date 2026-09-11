Vikings’ Kyler Murray faces Packers’ Jonathan Gannon in opening-week clash

The NFL’s opening weekend brings unfamiliar game tape and a matchup heavy on storylines when the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Much of the intrigue centers on the schematic duel between quarterback Kyler Murray and Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon coached Murray with the Arizona Cardinals from 2023-25, a pairing that ended after last season. Murray did not play after Week 5 because of a foot injury, and Gannon was dismissed following a 15-36 tenure as the Cardinals’ head coach. Gannon was hired in Green Bay to replace defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who left to become the Miami Dolphins’ head coach.

Murray signed with the Vikings after the Cardinals released him in March and won Minnesota’s training camp competition for the starting job over J.J. McCarthy. Packers coach Matt LaFleur noted Gannon likely understands what Murray ‘‘likes and doesn’t like’’ but stressed that the matchup involves ‘‘a different scheme, a different system’’ and that there are ‘‘10 other guys out there.’’ LaFleur added that the Vikings have ‘‘a lot of playmakers’’ and called their offensive line ‘‘one of the better O-lines in the league.’’

Murray praised Gannon on Thursday as ‘‘one of my favorite coaches,’’ calling him ‘‘transparent’’ and saying he believed in his players. LaFleur also quipped about preparation: ‘‘I think J.G. is leaning on J.G. to prepare for that.’’ Observers at Packers camp noted how often Gannon’s defense worked on blitz packages, and Murray’s most notable training-camp struggles came when facing heavy pressure.

Gannon accepted the Green Bay job 20 days after leaving Arizona despite having two years remaining on his previous contract. He said he was ‘‘very grateful for the opportunity’’ and that he plans to maximize it. His wife, Gina, and their three children moved with him to Green Bay; Gannon called it his ‘‘eighth NFL city’’ and said his family is ‘‘loving life.’’ LaFleur has praised Gannon’s understanding of offensive football and the value of having a former head coach on staff.