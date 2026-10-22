Vikings laud Aaron Jones Sr.’s toughness while Jordan Mason returns

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings should return to full strength at running back Sunday when Jordan Mason is expected to return from a fractured finger against the Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS), according to ESPN.

During Mason’s four-game absence, Aaron Jones Sr. carried the bulk of the load. Jones, who turns 32 in December, handled roughly 90% of the Vikings’ running back carries and played 81% of the team’s offensive snaps, according to ESPN. His 85 carries and 97 total touches were the second-most in the NFL over that span and the most he has logged in a four-game stretch of a single season, according to ESPN Research.

Jones did most of that work while playing through a sprained MCL in his left knee — an injury he said he had suffered twice before but had never previously been able to play through. In a conversation with ESPN, Jones said, “They can measure your height. They can measure your weight. They can’t measure your heart. That’s something my dad taught me.”

The Vikings had planned to rotate Jones and Mason to revive the running game. In Week 1 against the Packers, Mason took 15 carries and played 48% of the snaps while Jones had 12 carries and played 43% of the snaps. Mason reported soreness the next day and later underwent surgery, and for Weeks 2-5 Jones became the only back coach Kevin O’Connell wanted to use. Jones sustained the MCL sprain in Week 2 at Chicago, missed one series while being fitted for a brace and returned to finish the game with a 15-yard run for a first down.

O’Connell praised Jones’ effort, calling him “an absolute pro” and “a warrior,” and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips echoed that sentiment. Jones averaged 174 carries per season from 2017-25 while with the Green Bay Packers; at his current rate this season he would nearly double that average, a mark that is unlikely with Mason’s expected return, according to ESPN.