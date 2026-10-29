Vikings’ roughly 70% blitz rate is producing results, not a gimmick

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have turned what once looked unusual into a weekly identity, sending five or more pass rushers at an unprecedented clip. According to ESPN, defensive coordinator Brian Flores dialed up five-plus rushers on 85.3% of the Indianapolis Colts’ dropbacks in Sunday’s 16-10 win, the second-highest blitz rate in the past 20 years of tracked NFL games.

Flores’ overall mixture has shifted sharply this season. ESPN reports he has pushed Minnesota’s blitz rate to 69.9% this year after a combined 44.9% across his first three seasons with the team. That surge stands out against long-term benchmarks: ESPN Research shows no team has blitzed more than 59.9% through Week 7 of a season, or more than 52.4% across a full season, since tracking began in 2006, and the league average over that span is 28.9%.

The aggressive approach has drawn public reaction from players. Safety Harrison Smith, on The Richard Sherman Podcast, questioned why a standard rush is defined as four pass rushers. Flores acknowledged the tradeoffs, saying, “I don’t want to say we’ve normalized it … we’ve given up plays as well, but I think our guys, they feel comfortable playing an aggressive style.” According to ESPN, Minnesota has allowed 10 gains of more than 30 yards, tied for eighth-most in the NFL.

Despite occasional big plays allowed, the Vikings rank among the league’s best defenses. Entering Week 8, ESPN notes Minnesota led the NFL in fewest points allowed (12.3), opponent QBR (49.7) and expected points allowed (50.8). The team was tied for the lead in sacks (21) and ranked No. 2 in yards allowed per game (252.8).

The scheme also produces different results depending on how many rushers are sent. ESPN data show Minnesota’s defensive EPA is substantially better (40.6) when sending four or fewer rushers than when sending five or more (10.2). The strength of opponents faced so far and remaining schedule also matters: ESPN’s Football Power Index rated the Vikings’ first seven games as the ninth-easiest and projects the remainder as the sixth-most difficult.

With a 6-0 record, Minnesota travels to Ford Field to face the 4-2 Detroit Lions Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox); ESPN lists Detroit as the NFL’s third-best offense by EPA. Coach Kevin O’Connell noted Flores’ approach has created longer down-and-distances that favor blitzing, and Minnesota leads the league with eight sacks and a 53.6% completion rate on first down, while ranking No. 2 in defensive rush success on first down (72%). Flores warned, “Anybody who’s doing the same thing over and over again, inevitably somebody’s going to catch it.”