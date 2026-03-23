Vinícius Júnior Near Peak Form in Real Madrid Derby Victory

Alvaro Arbeloa believes Vinícius Júnior is approaching the best form of his career after the Brazilian forward scored twice in Real Madrid’s 3-2 victory over Atlético Madrid in the derby on Sunday. The match, a closely contested encounter between the city rivals, saw Vinícius play a decisive role in securing the win, highlighted by what Arbeloa described as a spectacular winning goal.

Vinícius has been a central figure for Real Madrid in recent seasons, and his performance in this derby underlined his growing influence in the team’s attack. Operating from the left side of the front line, he repeatedly challenged Atlético’s defense with his pace, dribbling, and direct running. His first goal helped set the tone for Madrid’s offensive approach, while his second, the eventual winner, came at a crucial stage as the game hung in the balance.

Arbeloa’s assessment that Vinícius is “not far off” his career-best form reflects the level of consistency and impact the forward has shown. While specific statistical details from the match are not provided, his brace in a high-pressure derby fixture adds to a body of performances that have elevated his standing within the squad. The nature of his winning goal, described as spectacular, suggests a moment of individual quality that separated the sides in a tight contest.

The 3-2 result underscores the competitive nature of the derby, with both teams finding ways to create chances and respond to setbacks. Real Madrid’s ability to edge the contest owed much to Vinícius’ attacking contributions, as his goals provided both momentum and a decisive advantage. Atlético’s resistance and the narrow margin of victory indicate that the match was far from one-sided, adding weight to the significance of his performance.

For Real Madrid, the win carries importance beyond local bragging rights, contributing valuable points in their campaign and reinforcing their status as contenders domestically. For Vinícius, it serves as a statement display in a marquee fixture, aligning with Arbeloa’s view that he is nearing his peak level. The combination of his individual brilliance and influence on the final result will likely fuel further discussion about his development and current standing among the top attacking players in the league.

As the season progresses, attention will turn to whether Vinícius can maintain this standard and build on performances like this derby display. Arbeloa’s comments suggest that those within the club see his current form as a continuation of an upward trajectory, with the derby brace offering another indication of his capacity to decide major matches.