Vinícius Júnior has built a reputation — and hundreds of millions of euros — on thunderous instep strikes, instinctive crosses, ankle‑twisting stepovers and full‑tilt sprints measured at about 35km/h. The 26‑year‑old Real Madrid and Brazil winger is often described as a step ahead of opponents on the pitch.

Speaking in Singapore on Monday, Vinícius acknowledged a problem many observers had already noted: ‘I don’t think I prepared myself well enough for the new season. I took advantage of the holidays to rest, to disconnect from soccer and to spend more family time. The final result was that I trained less than in previous summers,’ he said.

The report draws a parallel with former Madrid player Eden Hazard, who told L’Equipe that he ‘wasn’t paying attention’ to diet and lifestyle after his move to Madrid and that the approach cost him acceleration, sharpness and the faith of coaches and fans. Hazard’s comments were offered as a cautionary example rather than a direct equivalence with Vinícius.

Vinícius returns to a club where competition and transfer talk have been constant. The winger faces direct competition on the left from €125 million signing Yan Diomande, who ‘has begun to produce some world‑class displays and goals,’ and endured a summer of rumours linking him with suitors, notably Premier League champions Arsenal. The club’s president, Florentino Pérez, remains a strong supporter at the Bernabéu, even as some fans have been more demanding.

According to the source, Vinícius admitted that transfer offers and contract negotiations distracted him during a lazier-than-usual break. From the first day back, the article says, he appeared out of shape: ‘The No. 7 jersey didn’t billow, the shorts were a little more snug, his face was just on the puffy side.’ A couple of weeks into the season, Madrid coach José Mourinho commented on the player’s condition. The article suggested that the public admission in Singapore could be a first step toward addressing the issue and regaining form for both club and country.