SINGAPORE — Vinícius Júnior scored a hat trick inside 21 minutes as Brazil routed Singapore 7-0 at the National Stadium on Tuesday evening. The visitors, ranked No. 6 in the world, dominated a Lions side sitting 142 places below them in the FIFA rankings.

Brazil had opened a couple of good chances before the nine-minute breakthrough, when Bruno Guimarães threaded a pass for Vinícius to turn and finish past goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud after Singapore gave away possession near their box. Five minutes later Endrick set up Vinícius for a simple tap-in, and Estêvão Willian supplied the finish that completed the forward’s hat trick in the 21st minute.

Endrick added a fourth just after the half hour, advancing to the edge of the box and firing a 20-yard shot that squeezed in at the near post. Brazil stayed on the attack after the break, with Estêvão and Rayan extending the lead in the 51st and 65th minutes respectively. Raoul Suhaimi turned a cross into his own net about 15 minutes from time to make it seven.

Brazil were without coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha after both were sent off in the weekend’s 3-2 loss to Japan, with assistant coach Francesco Mauri taking Ancelotti’s place at the post-match news conference. Mauri described Singapore as brave for attempting to play rather than defending en masse.

Singapore coach Gavin Lee welcomed the assessment, saying he was glad Mauri used the word and that the main message before the match was to be brave. Lee said the two recent friendlies, including last week’s 4-1 loss to Paraguay, were organised to remove the surprise of facing World Cup-class opposition ahead of the AFC Asian Cup and to give players experience that should help when they meet closer-matched teams.

While Brazil’s cohesion and individual quality produced many of the goals, Singapore also contributed errors that invited pressure, including giving away possession for the opener and allowing Endrick space to drive into scoring range. At times the hosts struggled to deal with Brazil’s off-the-ball movement, and the margin of victory might have been even bigger.