Viral web game 82-0 has NBA teams and stars taking part

A new web game called “82-0” has quickly gone viral, challenging users to assemble a starting five capable of a perfect 82-0 season, according to the game’s website. Players get five rounds to construct a roster and earn a “Strength Rating” by combining points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals per game, then running that rating through a rapid season simulation.

The game adds limits through a wheel spin that determines both a team and a decade; selections must come from players who suited up for that franchise in the chosen era. The site illustrates the constraint with the 1960s Golden State (formerly San Francisco) Warriors, noting that choosing Wilt Chamberlain as center would immediately provide 41.5 points per game and 25.1 rebounds per game.

Developer support has risen as the title has found an audience. The game’s creators raised their Ko-fi monthly funding goal from $100 to $200 to help cover increased server costs, according to information on the game’s page.

Several NBA teams and players have engaged with the game. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tried to build an undefeated squad but ran into difficulties, per the site’s recap. The Chicago Bulls posted a team composed of franchise greats, though the write-up notes the Bulls’ selection did not appear to follow the game’s rules exactly. New Orleans guard Trey Murphy III also put together a lineup the site described as “legendary.” The Milwaukee Bucks assembled a team of Milwaukee greats highlighted by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Miami Heat asked fans to create one roster from each Heat era — a list that included LeBron James, according to the game’s coverage.

The mix of a simple concept, era-based constraints and celebrity participation has driven the game’s online popularity, and the site continues to attract attention as players experiment with historical rosters and statistical combinations.