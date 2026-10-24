Volkanovski, Yan reinforce legacies with UFC 333 title wins

Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan emerged from UFC 333 with signature wins that reinforced their standing in their divisions. Volkanovski stopped Mosvar Evloev in fewer than two rounds in the main event, while Yan retained the bantamweight title with a competitive five-round decision over Merab Dvalishvili.

In his second featherweight reign, Volkanovski has answered every challenge, and he vowed before the fight that he still had championship skill at 38. Brett Okamoto suggested Volkanovski should revisit lightweight to seek legacy-defining matchups, including a proposed “send-off” title fight against Justin Gaethje. Volkanovski told ESPN last month he struggles with the idea of skipping the line at lightweight.

Petr Yan’s victory over Dvalishvili gave him a 2-1 edge in the trilogy and produced an entertaining, back-and-forth title fight. The five-round contest was described as exciting from bell to bell and represented the most competitive meeting of the three, according to the event coverage.

Jeff Wagenheim noted that the trilogy between Yan and Dvalishvili has been an exhaustive rivalry: the two have now spent 75 minutes locked in the Octagon with one another. In their first meeting, Dvalishvili overwhelmed Yan with 49 takedown attempts and took the belt; Yan regained the title in December’s rematch by keeping the fight standing. Saturday’s rubber match combined elements of both approaches, as Dvalishvili used a relentless pace and landed five takedowns in the first two rounds, forcing Yan to defend much of the fight.

Writers Brett Okamoto, Jeff Wagenheim and Dre Waters also offered takeaways from the two title fights and commented on Lone’er Kavanagh’s return to the men’s flyweight conversation, rounding out the post–UFC 333 analysis.