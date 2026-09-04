FRISCO, Texas — Linebacker Von Miller secured jersey No. 40 from fullback Hunter Luepke after a brief negotiation following Miller’s arrival to the Dallas Cowboys. Luepke received a small ownership stake in Greener Pastures Chicken, a company of which Miller is a co-owner, and will now wear No. 30.

The exchange included a number of incentives that Luepke declined, among them what was described as “chicken for life.” Miller called the deal unique, saying, “I would have to say it’s got to be the first in National Football League history that a jersey swap has been done with ownership of a chicken farm.”

Greener Pastures Chicken counts current and former quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees and Nick Foles among its co-owners. Miller added that the brand is “the chicken of champions,” noting Luepke’s college résumé of three national championships as part of the reason for the fit.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he would not intervene in the number change. He pointed to recent roster-rule changes that have allowed more flexibility with single-digit numbers for non-linemen and said that has made jersey assignments more complicated.

Schottenheimer recounted past instances in which players have traded numbers for cars and watches and said veterans who want certain numbers often have the means to resolve disputes. “If a guy wants a jersey bad enough and he’s been around the league a while, he usually has enough capital, cash to get things done,” Schottenheimer said. “And I think these guys found a way to get this thing resolved.”