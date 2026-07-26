WAFCON 2026 arrives after a muted build-up and last-minute calendar shifts

Amid talk of growth and investment, the build-up to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has been unexpectedly subdued. A visit to Casablanca and Rabat in the weeks before the tournament turned up precisely one WAFCON billboard, a marked contrast with previous Moroccan editions when branding and the faces of Morocco players Fatima Tagnaout, Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy were ubiquitous. Morocco is the first country to host three consecutive WAFCONs, yet organisers have struggled to generate the same public buzz.

Broadcast arrangements also emerged late. CAF announced television distribution via Channel Four in the U.K. and Canal+ the day before the tournament kicked off, a confirmation that arrived without the fanfare usually associated with such deals. The tournament has generally given the impression of searching for a place in the calendar rather than presenting itself as a flagship continental event.

WAFCON 2026 was originally scheduled for March 17-April 3. In February there was uncertainty over whether Morocco would remain host, with South Africa publicly discussing the possibility of stepping in amid a series of muddled ministerial declarations. CAF president Patrice Motsepe told stakeholders that “we can’t change the date” because the tournament formed part of qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup, only for CAF to announce on March 5 — less than two weeks before the planned opening — that the competition would be pushed back by more than four months to July 26-August 16.

CAF described the postponement as necessary due to “certain unforeseen circumstances,” offering no further meaningful explanation. Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour said Morocco had been ready to host “any time” and that the postponement was CAF’s decision. The timetable uncertainty was amplified by political and institutional fallout from January’s chaotic men’s AFCON final in Rabat and subsequent tension involving Morocco, Senegal and CAF.

The rescheduling has had tangible consequences. Ghana coach Kim Bjorkegren told ESPN the handling of the situation affected careers and preparations, saying he was “really disappointed” and citing players who delayed club moves because of the change. Ghana had arranged a preparatory camp in Dubai for March that became redundant. The revised dates place WAFCON exactly one week after the men’s FIFA World Cup final, meaning the tournament will begin during many players’ club off-seasons and after months without competitive football. There is also no clarity on whether WAFCON will move to a four-year cycle following CAF’s confirmation that the men’s AFCON will become quadrennial after 2028.