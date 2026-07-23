WAFCON 2026 in Morocco: groups, key fixtures, standings and broadcast details

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) will be held in Morocco from July 26 to August 16. The tournament will proceed in Morocco as planned after a four-and-a-half-month delay, following rumours that South Africa might assume hosting duties which did not materialise.

Sixteen teams are divided into four groups, with the top two in each group advancing to the quarter-finals. Group A comprises Algeria, Kenya, Morocco and Senegal. Group B features Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Tanzania. Group C contains Egypt, Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia. Group D includes Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ghana and Mali.

Defending champions Nigeria are viewed as one of the tournament’s most talented sides thanks to notable depth, particularly in attack. South Africa, winners in 2022, retain many of the players from that title-winning squad as well as coach Desiree Ellis. Morocco, having lost finals on home soil in 2022 and 2025, benefit from a strong local women’s football infrastructure; being hosts for a third consecutive tournament could prove advantageous.

Zambia’s current cohort is described as a golden generation waiting for its WAFCON breakthrough, with several players at or near their peak and younger talent emerging. Cameroon are cited as a traditional overperformer at the tournament. Malawi feature attackers Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, while Ghana’s provisional squad includes Evelyn Badu, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Portia Boakye and Grace Asantewaa. Ivory Coast also possess notable talent in Rosemonde Kouassi.

Five highlighted fixtures are Nigeria vs. Malawi (July 28), South Africa vs. Ivory Coast (July 31), Nigeria vs. Zambia (August 1), Ghana vs. Cameroon (August 2) and Malawi vs. Zambia (August 5). Broadcast rights in South Africa were secured by free-to-air network SABC, and East African coverage was obtained by Azam TV. ESPN will provide live updates on key fixtures on its website.