Walker Kessler has quickly become the visible center of the Los Angeles Lakers, standing out not only on the court but off it with his 7-foot-2 frame — “It’s the way I’m supposed to be,” Kessler told ESPN — a height that places him among the NBA’s top 10 tallest players, according to ESPN.

Kessler opened his Lakers tenure with a perfect 12-for-12 performance, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in a rout of the Golden State Warriors, including 10 dunks, according to ESPN. After the game, Shaquille O’Neal praised the performance on Inside the NBA, telling Kessler he “played like the best big man in the league” and offering a new nickname. ESPN’s report notes Kessler’s 66.9% shooting percentage so far in Los Angeles compares favorably with Wilt Chamberlain’s numbers in four of his five L.A. seasons.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic personally lobbied the Lakers front office for Kessler, telling ESPN he asked team officials after the season, “I told them after the season I wanted Walker.” According to ESPN, the Lakers completed a sign-and-trade for Kessler on July 1 that will pay him $130 million over four years after extension talks with Utah stalled; sources told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon the Jazz had offered a deal in the neighborhood of five years and $140 million.

Kessler’s availability last season was limited after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder in November, a procedure that ended his year, according to ESPN. The Jazz kept him out for much of the season, and he appeared in only a handful of games as Utah navigated the remainder of the campaign.

Given Doncic’s request and the assets the Lakers surrendered to acquire him, ESPN’s reporting frames Kessler as a pivotal piece for the new Doncic era in Los Angeles: expected to anchor the paint and pair with Dallas’s star in pick-and-roll action, with the franchise seeking a championship return on the investment.