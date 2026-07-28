Wan Kuzain finally scores for Malaysia with spectacular freekick

Wan Kuzain’s arrival in the Malaysia national team has been long anticipated. Born and raised in Illinois to Malaysian parents and a United States U17 international in 2015, he drew attention from Malaysian fans after video highlights circulated online, according to ESPN.

Attempts to fast-track his switch to Malaysia stalled previously. In 2019 there was the possibility of him joining the U22 side for the Southeast Asian Games, but documentation issues that reportedly prevented formal citizenship ended that process, and Kuzain later gained experience in MLS with Sporting Kansas City, according to ESPN.

He officially became a Malaysia international when introduced as a substitute in a 2-1 comeback win over Myanmar in the 2026 ASEAN Championship opener. In his first home appearance for Harimau Malaya, Kuzain again came off the bench and scored a superb free kick in the 86th minute to complete a 4-0 victory over Laos, according to ESPN. After the goal, the 27-year-old escaped the hold of teammates, hurdled over advertising boards and went straight to the supporters to acknowledge their support.

On the emotion of the moment, Kuzain told ESPN: “It’s everything and more. Words can’t really describe it. I think you saw how much it meant in that celebration.” He added that people have known him since he was 11, citing both praise and criticism, and said, “it’s a country that cares, and has cared, about me. And that’s all you can ask for. So however I can give back to them, I’m going to do my best,” according to ESPN.

Kuzain described the technique behind the goal: “I saw that the goalie was cheating a little bit [in moving early towards the far post]. I think he thought that I was probably going to cross it. So I was like ‘hey, why not?'” he told ESPN. Currently playing for Sporting Jax in the USL Championship, Kuzain said he will make the most of whatever minutes he receives as Malaysia prepares for tougher tests, including matches against Thailand on Saturday and the Philippines on Aug. 8, according to ESPN.