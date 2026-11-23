The fifth matchday of the 2026-27 A-League Men season produced a standout performance from the Western Sydney Wanderers, who came from behind twice to beat Adelaide United 4-2 and move to second in the table, according to ESPN. The win left winless Adelaide anchored at the bottom and featured a marathon seven-minute VAR review and a late match-winning double from substitute Liam Gillion.

ESPN noted the result follows the Wanderers’ 5-2 victory over Auckland FC in Round 2 and has reignited questions about identity at the club. Ufuk Talay, the Wanderers’ sixth permanent coach since Tony Popovic’s departure in 2017, has shifted the team toward fast, attacking football and transitions, while the side’s two comeback wins have also suggested resilience long associated with the club.

In the Adelaide game, Jay Barnett opened the scoring from a set piece before Gillion’s introduction at halftime helped swing momentum. Gillion found space on the left to set up Brandon Borrello for an equaliser, Craig Goodwin restored Adelaide’s lead, Borrello then levelled from the spot and Gillion struck in the 88th and 93rd minutes, both times set up by substitute Atiya Waraga. Talay said of his substitutions: ‘I always tell my players that if you’re gassed after 60 minutes, put your hand up and we make a change, and the next player comes on and gives us the same energy.’

Underlying numbers have improved markedly: the Wanderers lead the competition for goals (10), expected goals (11.8), big chances created (18) and touches in the opposition box (174), ESPN reported. There are caveats — nine of those 10 goals have come in two home matches, and the side has conceded three set-piece goals, the most in the competition — but the club is at least drawing renewed attention.

Pressure is mounting elsewhere. Two new managers, Giovanni Savarese and Moreira, whose clubs were tipped by ESPN to challenge for silverware, now sit eighth and ninth. Lachlan Bayliss’s 89th-minute equaliser earned Auckland a 1-1 draw with Melbourne Victory, a finish that highlighted defensive lapses. Victory had led through Harrison Sawyer’s 38th-minute header and generated 0.63 expected goals to Auckland’s 0.08 in the first half, but surrendered late goals for the third time this season — against Wellington Phoenix (78th), Adelaide (99th) and Auckland (89th) — costing five points, according to ESPN. Savarese described the performance as ‘a very good game. Very disciplined,’ calling his side ‘solid’ and ‘very strong.’