Warriors vs Lakers NBA Recap: Highlights and Key Moments

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a highly anticipated Western Conference showdown on February 6, 2025. With both teams battling for playoff positioning, this game had a playoff-like intensity. In the end, the Lakers secured a 122-117 victory, led by Luka Dončić’s first breakout game in LA and a dominant fourth quarter.

The game opened with Stephen Curry lighting up the scoreboard, scoring 15 first-quarter points to give the Warriors a 35-28 lead. However, the Lakers responded in the second quarter, as Dončić and Anthony Davis controlled the tempo, bringing the score to 58-57 in favor of Golden State at halftime.

The third quarter saw back-and-forth action, with both teams trading big shots. Klay Thompson hit three straight three-pointers, but LeBron James answered with a transition dunk and an and-one, keeping the game tied at 92-92 heading into the fourth.

In the final quarter, Dončić took over, scoring 14 points in the last eight minutes, including a step-back three over Draymond Green to put the Lakers up for good. Golden State struggled with late turnovers, allowing LA to secure the victory.

Key Performances

Los Angeles Lakers:

Golden State Warriors:

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Warriors: 48.5% Lakers: 50.2%

Three-Point Shooting: Warriors: 40.0% (16/40) Lakers: 38.9% (14/36)

Turnovers: Warriors: 14 Lakers: 9



Takeaways

Luka Dončić showcased why the Lakers made the blockbuster trade , delivering a dominant clutch-time performance .

, delivering a dominant . Golden State’s three-point shooting kept them in the game , but late-game turnovers cost them in crunch time .

, but . LeBron and Davis continue to be the Lakers’ foundation, but adding Dončić makes them even more dangerous offensively.

