Warriors vs Lakers NBA Recap: Highlights and Key Moments

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a highly anticipated Western Conference showdown on February 6, 2025. With both teams battling for playoff positioning, this game had a playoff-like intensity. In the end, the Lakers secured a 122-117 victory, led by Luka Dončić’s first breakout game in LA and a dominant fourth quarter.

The game opened with Stephen Curry lighting up the scoreboard, scoring 15 first-quarter points to give the Warriors a 35-28 lead. However, the Lakers responded in the second quarter, as Dončić and Anthony Davis controlled the tempo, bringing the score to 58-57 in favor of Golden State at halftime.

The third quarter saw back-and-forth action, with both teams trading big shots. Klay Thompson hit three straight three-pointers, but LeBron James answered with a transition dunk and an and-one, keeping the game tied at 92-92 heading into the fourth.

In the final quarter, Dončić took over, scoring 14 points in the last eight minutes, including a step-back three over Draymond Green to put the Lakers up for good. Golden State struggled with late turnovers, allowing LA to secure the victory.

Key Performances

Los Angeles Lakers:

  • Luka Dončić: 33 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds.
  • LeBron James: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
  • Anthony Davis: 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Golden State Warriors:

  • Stephen Curry: 38 points, 7 assists, 6 three-pointers.
  • Klay Thompson: 22 points, 4 three-pointers.
  • Draymond Green: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists.

Statistical Highlights

  • Field Goal Percentage:
    • Warriors: 48.5%
    • Lakers: 50.2%
  • Three-Point Shooting:
    • Warriors: 40.0% (16/40)
    • Lakers: 38.9% (14/36)
  • Turnovers:
    • Warriors: 14
    • Lakers: 9

Takeaways

  • Luka Dončić showcased why the Lakers made the blockbuster trade, delivering a dominant clutch-time performance.
  • Golden State’s three-point shooting kept them in the game, but late-game turnovers cost them in crunch time.
  • LeBron and Davis continue to be the Lakers’ foundation, but adding Dončić makes them even more dangerous offensively.

Written by Eduardo Marin

