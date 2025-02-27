Warriors vs Magic NBA Week 19 Recap: Highlights

The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic clashed in an exciting inter-conference matchup on February 27, 2025. The Warriors came into the game fighting for Western Conference playoff positioning, while the Magic aimed to continue their strong season in the East. In a high-paced game, the Warriors secured a 115-109 victory, led by Stephen Curry’s late-game heroics.

The first quarter started fast, with the Magic jumping out to an early lead behind Paolo Banchero’s aggressive play. However, Golden State responded in the second quarter, as Klay Thompson hit four three-pointers, helping the Warriors take a 57-53 lead into halftime.

The third quarter saw the Magic battle back, as Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs combined for 18 points to give Orlando an 82-80 lead heading into the fourth. In the final period, Stephen Curry took over, scoring 14 of his 28 points in the last six minutes, including a deep three-pointer with under a minute remaining to put the game away.

Key Performances

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry: 28 points, 7 assists, 5 three-pointers.

28 points, 7 assists, 5 three-pointers. Klay Thompson: 20 points, 6 three-pointers.

20 points, 6 three-pointers. Draymond Green: 8 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists.

Orlando Magic:

Paolo Banchero: 24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists.

24 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists. Franz Wagner: 18 points, 6 rebounds.

18 points, 6 rebounds. Jalen Suggs: 14 points, 4 assists.

Statistical Highlights

Field Goal Percentage: Warriors: 47.5% Magic: 44.8%

Three-Point Shooting: Warriors: 41.2% (14/34) Magic: 36.5% (11/30)

Turnovers: Warriors: 11 Magic: 13



Takeaways