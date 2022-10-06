The NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry, claimed he didn’t know what started the argument between Green and Poole but added that “stuff like this may go through” and that it was his responsibility to keep the team together. Throughout camp, Kerr applauded Poole’s strategy.

Jordan has been outstanding during camp, according to Kerr. “Someone claimed Jordan was unruly at camp, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. He has been excellent. It is disappointing to see false information spread. The rest will be handled internally, and we’ll take it from there. Jordan was present in the room when Draymond apologized to the team this morning.”