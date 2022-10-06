in NBA Player

The Warriors will handle discipline internally after Draymond Green apologizes

Following a practice-related altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green expressed his regret to the group, according to general manager Bob Myers. While Green didn’t practice on Thursday, Poole did, and according to Myers, any potential sanctions will be handled internally. Green will be absent from the team once more on Friday, according to Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who anticipates his return on Saturday.

The NBA Finals MVP, Stephen Curry, claimed he didn’t know what started the argument between Green and Poole but added that “stuff like this may go through” and that it was his responsibility to keep the team together. Throughout camp, Kerr applauded Poole’s strategy.

Jordan has been outstanding during camp, according to Kerr. “Someone claimed Jordan was unruly at camp, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. He has been excellent. It is disappointing to see false information spread. The rest will be handled internally, and we’ll take it from there. Jordan was present in the room when Draymond apologized to the team this morning.”

 

