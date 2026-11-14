Washington Spirit beat Utah, will host NWSL Championship at Audi Field

WASHINGTON — The Washington Spirit advanced to the NWSL Championship with a 2-1 victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday, sending “Championship Bound” across the giant screens at Audi Field. The win sends the Spirit to the 2026 final, which will be played at their home stadium; Washington is the third team to host the NWSL Championship in the predetermined-venue era.

The club has reached the past two NWSL Championship matches, both 1-0 losses, and is now the first team to reach five NWSL Championships overall. Owner Michele Kang, who became controlling owner in 2023, attended Saturday’s match. Kang also owns the Women’s Super League club London City Lionesses and OL Lyonnes in the French Premiere League. Washington re-signed Trinity Rodman this offseason to a three-year extension, a move cited in the club’s offseason plans; Rodman and Kang shared a celebratory moment on the pitch after the game.

Utah drew first blood when Cloé Lacasse scored directly from a corner at 1:57, the earliest playoff goal in NWSL history and the first Olimpico in NWSL playoff play. Six minutes later Sofia Cantore equalized for Washington with her first playoff goal, assisted by Rodman. Rodman’s three playoff assists set a new club record.

Clara Luvanga sealed the win with a 56th-minute goal after drawing Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn off her line. The Tanzania forward has four goals and three assists in seven games since joining Washington in September, including two goals and two assists across the past two playoff matches. Per Opta, Luvanga is the third NWSL player to score the winning goal in each of her first two playoff games.

The Spirit remain unbeaten in eight postseason home games, including two decided by penalty-kick shootouts. The club’s ability to host the final was noted after other venue issues around the semifinals — Gotham FC was forced to play its semifinal at a 5,000-seat stadium because of poor field conditions at Sports Illustrated Stadium — underscoring the importance of reliable home-site arrangements controlled by ownership.