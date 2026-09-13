Week 1 arrivals spotlight Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and other top looks

The NFL’s first Sunday of the season arrived with a wide range of pregame fashions on display. According to ESPN, players have elevated their arrival wardrobes in recent years, alternating between tailored suits and more casual streetwear.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller told ESPN that dressing up can feel like putting on a costume and gives him a different energy and spark. Washington Commanders defensive lineman Charles Omenihu told ESPN he aims to be recognized among the best dressed, that a standout outfit signals readiness, and that his look must match his play.

The first two games of the year, played on Wednesday and Thursday, provided an early look at the season’s arrival styles. As Week 1 continued, more players contended with the September heat to present their best pregame looks, according to ESPN.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow kept it understated and classic arriving for the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a silky black button-down, tan pants and black sneakers, according to ESPN. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson opted for a white T-shirt and red sweatpants before the Ravens’ season opener versus the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

Other notable appearances included San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., who wore a tan double-breasted suit ahead of the 49ers’ game against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, and wide receiver A.J. Brown, who arrived for his New England Patriots debut against the Seattle Seahawks in an all-cream outfit accented by a black YSL belt, according to ESPN.

ESPN highlighted those and other arrival looks among the best from Week 1, reflecting how presentation has become part of the pregame ritual around the league.