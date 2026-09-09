Week 1 NFL uniforms: Vikings throwbacks, Bengals in orange

Week 1 of the NFL season brings renewed optimism and fresh uniform looks across the league, with teams deploying a range of classic and alternate combinations for opening weekend, according to the source.

The Minnesota Vikings will wear their throwback set dubbed The Vikings Classic at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The set, which first debuted in Week 1 of 2023, features a deeper purple hue that pays homage to the team’s earlier uniforms, larger-than-normal numbers and a gold trim, according to the source.

The Cincinnati Bengals will go orange for their Open In Orange theme when they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Carolina Panthers will open with black helmets against the Chicago Bears.

Kickoff night on Wednesday features the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots. Both teams will wear relatively traditional looks, with Seattle in all-college navy and New England in white jerseys with navy pants, a slight variation from the Patriots’ Super Bowl LX combination in February, according to the source.

The source also provides a full helmet-jersey-pants breakdown for all 32 teams. Examples include the Arizona Cardinals in all white, the Green Bay Packers with gold helmets and white jerseys, the San Francisco 49ers in gold helmets and white jerseys with gold pants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in black helmets and black jerseys paired with gold pants. The complete Week 1 uniform list details each club’s helmet, jersey and pants selections for opening weekend.