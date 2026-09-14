Week 1 offensive outburst: Bears, Ravens, Bills and Jaguars combine for 170

The first Sunday of the NFL season produced an unprecedented offensive surge, with nine teams scoring 30 or more points in the early window and a 10th joining them later in the day, according to the source. With the Minnesota Vikings reaching 39 points in a comeback victory, it marked the first time since 2002 that 10 teams scored 30-plus points on a single Sunday and only the third opening Sunday to do so since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the article notes.

Not all high scores came the same way. The Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints each reached the end of regulation tied and scored a touchdown in overtime, while the Vikings ripped off four consecutive second-half touchdowns in their comeback against Green Bay. Three of those scoring drives began in Green Bay territory after a big kickoff return and two defensive turnovers, easing the path for a Carson Wentz-led offense to pile up points, according to the report.

Turnovers and short fields also aided several teams. Cincinnati’s defense forced and recovered four fumbles against Tampa Bay, returning one for a defensive touchdown and setting up the offense with two short fields, the piece says. Houston scored 31 points against a conservative Buffalo defense in C.J. Stroud’s first start since his playoff meltdown, but a last-minute drive stalled after two sacks on the final three plays, including a three-man rush that produced a game-ending strip sack. Carolina managed 37 points with Bryce Young throwing for 361 yards; nonetheless, Chicago’s offensive output was the standout.

The Bears, Bills, Jaguars and Ravens combined for 170 points in their season-opening wins, according to the source, prompting a closer look at how those offenses got off to blistering starts. Chicago’s 59-37 victory over Carolina featured the most offensive points in a single game in the 105-year history of the franchise, the report says, and came despite no receptions from tight end Colston Loveland.

Chicago also created big plays on the ground that had been scarce last season. Ben Johnson, who said he wanted to field the highest-scoring offense in NFL history, saw his unit produce four runs of 25 or more yards in one game — matching the Bears’ 2025 season total for such gains — according to the article. The original piece examines how those four teams reached their high marks and whether the performances are sustainable.