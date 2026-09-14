Week 1 overreactions: Bears’ offense, Ravens’ Jackson and early signs

Week 1 is primed for overreactions, and a recent column framed many early takes as exactly that — almost everything in Week 1 is liable to be overread, the piece argued, because long-held offseason narratives tend to be reinforced or disproved by a single game, according to ESPN.

The column judged the notion that the Chicago Bears must set the single-season scoring record as NOT AN OVERREACTION. Coach Ben Johnson publicly set the ambitious target of breaking the single-season scoring mark of 606 points, and Sunday’s 59-point outburst against Carolina left Chicago on pace for 1,003 points. The Bears amassed 552 yards on 70 plays, converted 10 of 14 third downs and saw quarterback Caleb Williams throw for 269 yards and two touchdowns while adding 65 yards and two rushing scores. Two Bears rushers topped 100 yards, including D’Andre Swift’s 134 yards and three touchdowns, according to ESPN.

At the same time, the column noted legitimate concerns about Chicago’s defense. The Bears allowed 37 points and 478 yards in the opener and punted only twice. Injuries have thinned the secondary: safety Coby Bryant suffered a knee injury in camp and is expected to miss significant time, and veteran Xavier Woods was inactive on Sunday with a groin issue. The piece warned that while Johnson’s offense should produce, defensive limitations mean Chicago may need big defensive performances from coordinator Dennis Allen in some weeks to stay on playoff pace, according to ESPN.

The Ravens’ Week 1 performance was described as encouraging for Lamar Jackson’s market. Baltimore scored 41 points against the Colts; Jackson was 17-for-25 for 324 passing yards and a touchdown and added 40 rushing yards and a rushing score. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver Zay Flowers had 150 receiving yards despite not playing in the second half. The column raised the prospect that Jackson could command a contract worth about $70 million per year when he next signs, according to ESPN.

The column’s broader point: Week 1 produces headline-grabbing results that should be measured against context — big offensive showings and strong openers are real signals, but single games rarely settle long-term questions, according to ESPN.