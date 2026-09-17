Week 1 underperformers: Players to monitor entering Week 2

Week 1 in the NFL produced eye-catching results and risks of overreaction, according to ESPN. The Chicago offense resembled the 1999 Rams in its explosiveness, and a Week 1 fantasy record saw 12 players score 30 or more fantasy points. At the same time several high-profile players produced disappointing stat lines, prompting a closer look at whether these were single-game flukes or early warning signs.

Colston Loveland, tight end for the Bears, finished Week 1 with zero fantasy points despite Chicago’s big day, ESPN notes. Loveland ran 25 routes — up from a rookie average of 22.9 — and drew an end-zone target, but targets went elsewhere in the blowout. ESPN still lists him as a top-five tight end option for Week 2 against Minnesota, citing his route versatility and role in the offense.

Drake Maye of the Patriots struggled in a conservative early script and finished with 9.82 fantasy points, according to ESPN. Maye tossed three fourth-quarter interceptions and lost top receiver A.J. Brown to injured reserve for at least four weeks, but he also rushed for 47 yards. ESPN pointed to Maye’s 20.7 fantasy points-per-game mark last season as evidence the quarterback can remain in the lower-tier QB1 discussion, with an opportunity to adjust the offense without Brown.

Dak Prescott posted 14.4 fantasy points in a loss to the Giants, ESPN reports. Prescott threw one interception and two touchdown passes and added 14 rushing yards, but managed just 175 passing yards and completed only one of six attempts of 15 or more air yards. ESPN highlighted the need for more vertical success to unlock big plays for CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, while projecting Prescott as a mid-tier QB1 against Washington in Week 2.

Rookie running back Omarion Hampton scored 8.3 fantasy points in the Chargers’ defeat, per ESPN. Hampton totaled 43 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, saw zero targets and ran seven routes, and negative game flow limited late touches. ESPN acknowledged preseason optimism about Hampton but said the Week 1 performance underscored the need for increased volume and pass-game involvement.