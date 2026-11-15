Week 10 NFL slate: Lions in Munich, Mendoza’s first start, Rodgers vs. Burrow

The NFL opens Week 10 with the Detroit Lions (6-2) and New England Patriots (5-4) kicking off Sunday’s slate in Munich, per the NFL schedule. The international start precedes a full day of games that figure to shape playoff positioning across both conferences.

Later on Sunday, an NFC North matchup features the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) visiting the Green Bay Packers (6-3), a divisional contest with implications for the standings, according to the league’s listings. Both teams enter the week with winning records and will meet in a game highlighted on the Week 10 calendar.

The slate also includes the Las Vegas Raiders’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, marked by the first NFL start for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, per the week’s lineup. Mendoza’s debut as a starter is listed among the notable storylines for Sunday’s games.

Sunday Night Football closes the day with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cincinnati Bengals, a matchup the listing highlights as Aaron Rodgers facing Joe Burrow. That game carries prime-time billing and is singled out on the Week 10 schedule.

These contests and moments are cited as the top plays and highlights from Week 10’s Sunday action in the league’s overview. The Week 10 highlight package compiles the top plays, touchdowns and key moments from the day’s matchups, as presented in the NFL’s roundup of Sunday’s action.