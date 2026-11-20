According to the report, weather forecasts shaped player arrivals across Week 11, with conditions varying by city and influencing wardrobe choices for game days.

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans open Thursday night in Houston, where evening temperatures in the upper 60s should allow for light layers. The report highlights Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud as a standout arrival; he wore a gray knit polo with relaxed light-wash jeans, accented by a black woven bag, brown shoes and a blue-faced watch.

Sunday’s slate presents more contrast. Denver is expected to start near freezing and climb into the 40s in the afternoon, creating an opening for coats and chunky knits for arrivals at the Las Vegas Raiders – Denver Broncos game, according to the report.

Showers in Chicago were noted as a factor that could make weatherproof outerwear a practical choice. In Southern California, temperatures approaching 70 for the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers matchup leave room for lighter looks.

On the East Coast, the report said Sunday conditions generally favored fall layers without full winter gear. Morning temperatures in the 50s in Buffalo should accommodate sweaters and light jackets for the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, while arrivals for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants in East Rutherford were expected to use similar layers under cloudy skies, with rain possible later in the day.