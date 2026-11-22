Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season opened on Thursday night when the Houston Texans kept their playoff hopes alive by taking care of the Indianapolis Colts, according to the Week 11 recap. The result set the stage for a full Sunday of games that produced the top plays and moments collected in the Week 11 highlights.

The early Sunday schedule included seven games, headlined by Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) visiting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-7). Those matchups carried implications for the postseason picture as the league moved past the midpoint of the season.

Also in the early slate, the NFC-leading Chicago Bears (7-2) hosted the New Orleans Saints (3-6). The meeting paired one of the league’s top records with a Saints club seeking momentum as the season progresses.

In the late-afternoon window, a matchup flexed into the 4:25 p.m. ET timeslot featured the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on the road at the 5-3-1 New York Giants. That game drew attention for its playoff ramifications and helped shape the highlights package from Sunday’s action.

Sunday Night Football traveled to Mexico City, where the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers faced off. The Week 11 highlights collect the best plays, touchdowns and moments from those games and the rest of the Sunday slate, offering a snapshot of the key events from the week.