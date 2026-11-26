The Los Angeles Rams will debut an alternate all-white uniform for Wednesday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, marking the first NFL contest played on Thanksgiving Eve. The look, dubbed “Fearsome White,” draws inspiration from the Rams’ 1960s and early 1970s “Fearsome Foursome” defensive line, according to the NFL.

The Rams’ uniform package includes a modernized “Rams Royal” helmet with white horns and a white facemask, plus new 3D bumper logos and the word “Rams” on the front. Royal blue stripes over the shoulders mirror the curve of the helmet horn and the sleeve numbers are accentuated to match, according to the NFL.

The league’s Thanksgiving slate includes its fifth annual John Madden celebration. A patch bearing a silhouette of Madden will appear on the jerseys of every player in the Wednesday and Thursday games, the NFL said. The traditional Thanksgiving tripleheader features several throwback and alternate looks, most notably the Dallas Cowboys’ return to their 1960s-era navy-and-white combination against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas revived that navy-and-white uniform combination in 2022 after a nine-year absence. The set features a clean helmet with a navy star on the side and a stripe down the middle, according to the NFL. On Black Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their all-black color rush uniforms against the Denver Broncos; the uniform includes gold numbers and sleeve stripes with a matching stripe on the pants, and the team owns a 9-3 record in the black look, the league noted.

Other notable Week 12 ensembles include the Los Angeles Chargers’ all-navy “Super Chargers” set versus New England, the New Orleans Saints’ all-white color rush against Cincinnati and the Cleveland Browns’ all-brown “Alpha Dawg” combination on Sunday Night Football versus the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL provided a full Week 12 list detailing helmet, jersey and pants colors for all 32 teams.