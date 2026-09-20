Week 2 NFL arrivals highlighted by Baker Mayfield, Justin Jefferson

There are no formal rules for gameday arrival outfits, but an unspoken competition often develops among players, according to the report. An animated discussion among Cincinnati Bengals defenders after a win served as one example of how peers act as the unofficial judges of arrival looks.

The source of that locker-room debate was cornerback DJ Turner II’s custom bold double-breasted suit by designer Pharoah Kirk, which was called the unofficial fit of the day. Respect was paid to Turner’s outfit and one teammate promised to top the look the following week. “I’m always about that action,” Turner said.

Week 1 opened with many players in their Sunday best, and the report noted that, like on the field, consistency is king. To begin Week 2, Buffalo Bills edge rusher Bradley Chubb arrived in a plaid Archival button-down shirt paired with dark denim jeans. The write-up added that Sunday could provide much stiffer competition.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived for a home game against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, wearing a cream polo with khaki and green striped pants and white shoes, according to the report. The choice drew attention given the matchup against his old club.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wore a red letterman jacket and loose-fit khaki pants ahead of a road matchup against the Chicago Bears. The report rounded up those looks and noted other memorable fits from Sunday’s 1 p.m. slate.