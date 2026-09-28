Week 3 chaos: Five 2025 playoff teams suffer crushing losses

Week 3 of the NFL season produced a string of upsets and lopsided defeats that hit five teams that reached the 2025 playoffs, according to Bill Barnwell. The Sunday afternoon window delivered a particularly chaotic slate with several high-expectation clubs coming up short.

Three of those teams — the Chargers, Panthers and Texans — each surrendered fourth-quarter leads and were unable to hold on, Barnwell wrote. Those late-game collapses were a common theme across the afternoon.

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks also suffered a surprising setback, losing to an 0-2 Washington Commanders team that was forced to play with its backup quarterback, Barnwell noted.

New England was the most lopsided loss among the five. The Patriots fell 35-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, and Barnwell detailed a number of costly miscues by quarterback Drake Maye. On Sunday, Maye threw a third-and-goal interception on a bootleg attempt to Hunter Henry that was returned by Travis Hunter after pressure from Foyesade Oluokun, Barnwell reported. Maye also had a fumble after the ball slipped in his hands — which he attributed to a bloody football — and lost another fumble at the end of a scramble that ended a drive inside the 5-yard line.

Barnwell also recounted Maye’s earlier struggles: he threw three interceptions that turned the Week 1 game in Seattle and, while cleaner against Pittsburgh in Week 2, underthrew a pass that was intercepted after escaping pressure and finding Romeo Doubs.

Barnwell added that the Los Angeles Rams also squandered a 16-0 lead in a narrow Sunday night loss to the Denver Broncos, another team that reached last season’s playoffs, underscoring how widespread the Week 3 surprises were across teams with recent postseason pedigree.