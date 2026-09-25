Week 3 primer: One last chance for Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers remain a storyline entering Week 3, with ESPN noting the team’s unpredictable profile under Jim Harbaugh and that Herbert has drawn renewed attention this week. ESPN’s piece also referenced a high-profile personal note about Herbert’s relationship with pop singer Madison Beer.

At quarterback, ESPN cited Jared Goff’s recent consistency, saying he has produced at least 20 fantasy points in five of his last six games. Patrick Mahomes was described as facing a matchup some view as too lopsided, but ESPN noted Mahomes has averaged 21 fantasy points per game since the start of last season, second among quarterbacks. Geno Smith was identified by ESPN as the quarterback with the best matchup this week against the Detroit Lions.

Running back production lagged in Week 2, with ESPN reporting only eight running backs scored at least 15 fantasy points. Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor was highlighted as the leading top back last week and faces the Houston Texans, who have allowed the third-fewest points to running backs, according to ESPN. Chicago’s David Montgomery logged just six rushing attempts in Week 2 after a three-touchdown outing in Week 1, a drop ESPN flagged ahead of his matchup with the Colts, whom ESPN described as generous to opposing offenses.

Other running back notes from ESPN included Kenneth Walker III posting back-to-back 23-fantasy-point games after recording only one 23-plus game all of last season, and Christian McCaffrey reaching his 70th game with at least 20 fantasy points, tying LaDainian Tomlinson for the most such games since 2000.

At receiver, ESPN highlighted Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 42.5 points this year as the second-highest scoring receiver game start since Puka Nacua last season. Davante Adams’ 39.5-point outing last season was noted as the most points in a game since joining the Rams, and ESPN said he leads all receivers in receiving touchdowns since last year. DeVonta Smith recorded a career-high 13 targets last week, and Chris Olave extended an active streak to five consecutive 20-point games, the longest in the league per ESPN.