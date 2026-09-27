Week 3 Sunday preview: 14 games, international matchup in Rio de Janeiro

Sunday of Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season features 14 games, with nine scheduled in the early window, according to the Week 3 preview. Coverage will include highlights, touchdowns and key moments from each contest as games progress.

Several narrative matchups draw attention on paper. New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn returns to face his former team, the Detroit Lions, while Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll meets the New York Giants, the club that dismissed him during last season, the preview notes.

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys are slated to play in Rio de Janeiro, marking one of four games in the second window of the day. That international meeting is among several nontraditional sites and kickoff windows highlighted for Sunday.

Four games occupy the second window before the slate moves toward primetime. Denver hosts the Los Angeles Rams in the final game of the day, closing out the Sunday schedule in primetime.

Coverage will begin once games start; the preview advises checking back after 1 p.m. ET for updates, with ongoing posts collecting the day’s best plays and scoring highlights from all the matchups.