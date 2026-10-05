Week 4 wild stats: Lamb’s 17 catches, Texans’ 0-4 chase, Hurts blitzed 16 times

According to Next Ben Stats, there was a 60-second stretch in Sunday’s early window in which the Rams made it a one-score game, the Texans took the lead, the Bills took the lead and the Bengals made it a one-score game.

CeeDee Lamb caught 17 passes in the Cowboys’ win over the Texans, a total that marked only the ninth game in NFL history with 17 or more catches, according to Next Ben Stats. Lamb saw 42.1 percent of his targets from the slot, the second-highest slot share he has had since Brian Schottenheimer became head coach last year. The Texans frequently defended Lamb with nickel defender Jalen Pitre in space and, in dime, rookie Kamari Ramsey, while the Cowboys attacked off-coverage on the perimeter with frequent hitches.

Since 1990, only one team that began a season 0-4 has reached the playoffs; according to Next Ben Stats, the Texans are driving to become the second. Houston has lost three of four games by one score, and each of those three included a score change within the final two minutes. In the 34-30 loss to Dallas, the Texans’ win probability reached as high as 78.5 percent with two minutes remaining.

Next Ben Stats notes that Houston’s offense has outperformed opponents in offensive success rate in all four games, including a 14-point loss to the Bengals in which the Texans held the Joe Burrow-led attack to a 27.6 percent success rate, the worst of Burrow’s career in a game. The Texans’ running game was limited in the Cowboys matchup, gaining 62 yards on 19 carries with a 23.5 percent success rate, and the team has also struggled with short-yardage situations and clock management.

Jalen Hurts was blitzed 16 times in Philadelphia’s loss to the Rams, the most blitzes he has faced since the 2024 season, according to Next Ben Stats. He produced minus-9.3 total expected points added on blitzed dropbacks, the worst such game of his career, was pressured on nine of those 16 blitzes and went 4-for-14 as a passer on blitzed dropbacks with one first down.