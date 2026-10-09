Week 5 arrivals: Weather shifts open up more game-day looks

Week 5 of the NFL season arrives as October brings a broader range of conditions that could influence pregame attire. With fall temperatures settling into parts of the country and heat easing in others, players have more opportunities to vary their stadium-entrance outfits, according to the source.

The report says California’s early-October heat wave is expected to weaken, while cooler conditions are forecast for the Northeast. A hurricane could bring heavy rain to portions of the South, creating a mixed set of conditions across the country this weekend.

Those differing forecasts leave room for everything from lightweight looks in warmer pockets to layered ensembles where temperatures have dipped. Whether players opt for jackets and sweaters or stick to their usual signatures, the changing weather provides another reason to alter game-day choices, according to the source.

Players continued to turn arrivals into a fashion showcase in Week 5. On Thursday night, Dallas Cowboys teammates Cooper Beebe and Brevyn Spann-Ford showed support for the hometown NHL franchise ahead of Thursday Night Football. Beebe arrived wearing a Jake Oettinger jersey, while Spann-Ford donned apparel honoring Stars legend Mike Modano, according to the report.

As the season moves further into fall, mixed forecasts and local conditions are likely to produce a wide array of tunnel looks around the league. The combination of lingering warmth in some regions and cooler temperatures or rain in others is providing players with another chance to bring personality to their stadium entrances, the source notes.