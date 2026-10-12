Week 5 NFL trolls: Jets’ Cleveland Brown jab leads social-media highlights

Social-media trolling picked up in Week 5 as teams celebrated wins with pointed posts. The New York Jets beat the Cleveland Browns 17-12 at home, with Braelon Allen rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown, Garrett Wilson hauling in 104 receiving yards and a score, and Geno Smith throwing for 182 yards and a touchdown.

After the victory, the Jets posted an image of the animated character Cleveland Brown from Family Guy and The Cleveland Show wearing a green shirt and a Jets cap.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-22, leaned into a horse theme after Aaron Rodgers threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns — two to tight end Pat Freiermuth and one to running back Jaylen Warren. Team posts included a final-score graphic captioned “Hold your horses,” clips of a horse looking at the final score and a reference to Parks and Recreation’s pony Little Sebastian.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins 31-24 as Joe Burrow threw four touchdown passes to four different players — Ja’Marr Chase, Tanner Hudson, Samaje Perine and Mike Gesicki. Cincinnati’s social posts referenced the Grand Theft Auto lore linking the game’s fictional Vice City to Miami.

Tampa Bay beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-16 on Thursday night. Bucky Irving rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started his second game in place of Baker Mayfield, and Emeka Egbuka also scored a touchdown. The Buccaneers’ troll against Dallas, which plays in a climate-controlled dome, was a thermostat labeled “WIN.”