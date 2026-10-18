Week 6 NFL highlights: Top plays and moments from Sunday action

Week 6 of the NFL schedule began Thursday night when the Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks in overtime, according to the Week 6 summary.

The slate continued Sunday with a London matchup between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday will feature seven games, followed by the day’s final four matchups. The late window will conclude with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

GetMoreSports will publish the top plays from Sunday beginning with the 1 p.m. window of games. Highlights and notable moments will be posted as those games progress.

Readers are encouraged to check back throughout Sunday for updates and the best plays from each time window as the action unfolds.