Week 6 overreactions: Patriots’ Brown struggled, Jones’ play raises concern

Week 6 produced a string of results that undercut early assumptions, according to the Week 6 overreactions column. Questions that looked settled entering Sunday — about the Texans, the Ravens without Lamar Jackson, whether the Colts could get right against the Titans, or if the Rams would vent on the Cardinals — were called into doubt. The column noted a London AFC South game, the Panthers seizing control of the NFC South, J.J. McCarthy replacing Jameis Winston for the Giants and an AFC North with a combined winning percentage of .652.

The column judged the idea that the Patriots will regret trading for A.J. Brown to be an overreaction. Brown, who was injured in Week 1 and did not play again until Sunday, caught three passes for 27 yards on 10 targets and had a career-high three drops as New England beat the Jets 26-19. Coach Mike Vrabel said the Patriots were “lucky to win,” the piece noted, but the 10 targets indicated the team views Brown as a primary offensive option.

New England lost three more offensive starters Sunday — Romeo Doubs and two offensive linemen — and the column said the Patriots are 4-2 and remain close to the Bills in the AFC East race. Quarterback Drake Maye was quoted as saying he was not worried and that it was “really cool” to see Brown in the huddle, a line the column used to underscore confidence around Brown despite the rough return.

The column flagged Daniel Jones’ recent play as a growing concern. Jones and the Colts lost to the Titans on Sunday, a result the piece said no other team had suffered this season, and Jones was 22-for-42 with one touchdown, two interceptions and a QBR of 20.4. The column noted this was his fourth game in six with a QBR under 35 and pointed out a notably low 15.8 QBR in a Week 4 victory over the Commanders. It also recounted that the Colts used the transition tag to keep Jones off the free-agent market and committed to him in the offseason.

Overall, the column concluded that Week 6 produced headlines and moments worth debating but emphasized that “we still don’t know much about how this season is going to turn out,” and presented five potential takeaways to judge as legitimate stances or stretches.