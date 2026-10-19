Week 7 early lines: Vikings, Steelers, Jets-Dolphins draw analyst attention

With most of Week 6 complete, early Week 7 lines have produced three matchups that grabbed analyst attention. The Minnesota Vikings opened as 5.5-point favorites at home against the Indianapolis Colts, a spread tied for the second-largest of the week. The New York Jets visiting the winless Miami Dolphins featured the second-lowest points total of the slate at 38.5, while the Pittsburgh Steelers opened as 2.5-point favorites at the New Orleans Saints in Paris.

Matt Bowen said he will take Minnesota and give the points, citing Brian Flores’ defense, which Bowen noted is allowing a league-low 12.8 points per game and leads the NFL with a 67.6% blitz rate. Bowen added that the Vikings should pressure the pocket against Daniel Jones and an Indianapolis offense he described as limited without a true vertical element.

Eric Moody backed the Steelers in New Orleans, pointing to Pittsburgh’s two-game winning streak, including an overtime victory last Sunday in Tampa Bay. Moody noted the Saints have allowed 31.7 points per game over their last three contests, rank 29th in total yards allowed and have given up 138 rushing yards per game through six weeks, which he said should create opportunities for Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Moody expects Pittsburgh to win by at least a field goal.

Pamela Maldonado favored the under in Miami at New York at 39.5. Maldonado highlighted that Miami has scored 13 points or fewer in four of five games, that Jets quarterback Malik Willis has taken 14 sacks, and that New York is converting only 35% of third downs. She wrote that Miami’s run defense can force longer passing situations and make touchdown drives harder for both offenses.

Odds listed in the piece were by DraftKings and are subject to change. The analysts also noted their previous week’s picks and outcomes: Bowen listed Buccaneers +3 (Result: Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19 in OT), Moody listed Bears-Falcons OVER 47.5 (Result: Bears 31, Falcons 23), and Maldonado listed Seahawks-Broncos UNDER 42.5 (Result: Broncos 17, Seahawks 14 in OT).