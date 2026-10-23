Week 7 notes: Stroud’s matchup, receiver roles and a season of surprises

The NFL season has produced unexpected storylines through six weeks. The Minnesota Vikings sit among three undefeated teams, the Los Angeles Rams are last in the NFC West and the Dallas Cowboys have struggled, even challenging an incomplete pass late in the fourth quarter after George Pickens failed to connect with Dak Prescott, according to ESPN.

The Cleveland Browns remain an oddity: they could finish with a top-10 pick next year — the selection they received from the Rams in the Myles Garrett trade — and do not yet have a clearly reliable pass-catcher, according to ESPN. Rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston has a favorable matchup this week against Tennessee cornerback Cor’Dale Flott, who has allowed 1.72 yards per route covered, and Boston has been targeted six times in the end zone, according to ESPN.

At quarterback, C.J. Stroud has been described as a dependable option for the remainder of the season, with a particularly favorable matchup against the New York Giants, who allow more than 18 points per game to the position and nearly nine air yards per attempt, according to ESPN. Aaron Rodgers has produced strong fantasy numbers over the past month but showed some concerning signs against Tampa Bay; the New Orleans Saints have recorded 19 sacks and allowed 6.4 yards per attempt this season, making his upcoming matchup less straightforward than it might appear, according to ESPN.

Running back usage has varied. Las Vegas’ Ashton Jeanty leads qualifying backs in stuff rate but has supplementary value through his receiving yardage, according to ESPN. Chase Brown’s 3.5 yards per carry has limited his upside, though his receiving production keeps him involved. The Cincinnati Bengals remain a situation to monitor after their bye week, according to ESPN.

Wide receiver trends include Atlanta’s Drake London, who has compiled 550 receiving yards with no touchdowns and two red-zone targets, while accounting for a 28.8% target share and 3.7 yards per route run, according to ESPN. By contrast, Nico Collins has produced 18.4 points per game on 29 targets in four games but holds a target share under 15% and may be more dependent on touchdowns and big plays, according to ESPN. In Carolina, Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan have emerged as the 1A and 1B receivers, with Coker seeing a target on 32% of his routes, according to ESPN.