Week 7 TNF: Bears vs. Patriots highlights from Soldier Field

Thursday night opened Week 7 as the Chicago Bears hosted the New England Patriots at Soldier Field on Thursday night. The matchup served as the latest primetime slot in the NFL schedule, with both teams looking to build momentum as the season approached the midseason stretch.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made his second start for Chicago after missing time with a hamstring injury. Williams returned to the lineup on short rest, taking the reins for his second appearance of the season following the injury absence.

Across the field, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye entered the game with a statistical milestone in view. Maye was attempting to surpass former Patriots QBs Drew Bledsoe and Steve Grogan for the most wins by a franchise quarterback in his first three seasons; Bledsoe and Grogan each had 21 wins in that span.

The game at Soldier Field produced a collection of notable moments and individual efforts that will be compiled for viewers. Highlights, including key plays and scoring moments from the contest, will be gathered and posted for fans tracking Week 7 action.

Keep checking here for the top plays from Soldier Field as the Week 7 highlights are updated with the best moments from the Bears-Patriots Thursday night matchup.