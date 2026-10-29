Week 8 NFL uniforms: Jaguars, Lions unveil Rivalries looks

The spooky season has arrived and Week 8 brings several fresh uniform looks, led by Rivalries combinations from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, according to the source text.

Jacksonville’s new set, nicknamed “Bold City,” will be worn against the Indianapolis Colts. The package includes a teal-glossed helmet with a gold face mask and “904” on the front and “Duuuval” on the back. The white jerseys feature black numbers, a cursive “Jaguars” script, gold trim and numbers with a teal shadow and jaguar-print pattern; the black pants mirror the pattern and add a teal-and-gold side stripe. Names of Jacksonville neighborhoods are hidden within the spots on the pants, according to the source text.

The Lions’ Rivalries uniform, billed as “Defend the Den,” is slated for the game against the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit’s all-silver look uses italicized black numbers that lean forward to suggest motion, and a shoulder sleeve design where Honolulu blue meets black that is intended to mimic a lion’s gaze; that motif also appears as a pant stripe. The Honolulu blue helmet features a Lions decal rendered in carbon fiber black as a nod to the city’s car and racing heritage, according to the source text.

The source text provides a Week 8 rundown of helmet, jersey and pants pairings for every team not on bye. The Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers are listed as on a bye. The list includes combinations such as Arizona with a white helmet, red jersey and red pants; the Buffalo Bills with a white helmet, blue jersey and white pants; and the Los Angeles Chargers in white helmet, white jersey and white pants.

Other noted matchups in the rundown include the Dallas Cowboys wearing a silver helmet and white jersey with Cowboys blue pants, the Green Bay Packers in a gold helmet, green jersey and gold pants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in a black helmet and black jersey with gold pants, according to the source text.