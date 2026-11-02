Week 9 early looks: Bengals in Madrid, Cowboys-Colts game to watch

Week 8 is largely complete, with Monday night’s Seahawks-Bears game scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Attention has already shifted to Week 9, where analysts highlighted matchups involving the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Bowen favors Cincinnati as a three-point road favorite at Atlanta, noting the Bengals have won three straight. Bowen pointed to the club’s pass-heavy approach and Joe Burrow’s recent hot streak — Burrow has thrown at least four touchdowns in three straight games — and cited the matchup advantages for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins against a Falcons defense that plays the second-highest rate of man-free coverage, according to Bowen. Odds cited are by DraftKings and subject to change.

Bowen’s Week 8 selection was Lions -3 vs. the Vikings; that game finished Lions 19-15, per the recap included with the Week 9 notes.

Pamela Maldonado recommended the over on Dallas at Indianapolis, set at 52. Maldonado argued Dallas’ struggles against the run should allow Jonathan Taylor to keep getting carries, which could in turn simplify throws for Daniel Jones or whichever quarterback is under center for the Colts because Dallas must respect the run.

Maldonado added that Indianapolis faces a complementary issue: if the defense focuses on stopping Javonte Williams, Dak Prescott could find opportunities with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. She concluded both defenses will face choices that can open up other parts of the game and create a path to points.

The Cowboys enter Week 9 coming off a loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Colts were beaten soundly by the Jacksonville Jaguars, notes accompanying the analysts’ breakdowns. Matt Bowen and Pamela Maldonado shared these early takes and the bets they are backing before potential odds shifts later in the week; odds referenced are from DraftKings and subject to change.