Week 9 NFL highlights: Top plays, touchdowns and moments from Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons opened Week 9 in Madrid on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the schedule. That international kickoff set the tone for a full slate of games across the league.

Sunday featured 13 matchups in all and concluded with the Chicago Bears hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to the same schedule. This package compiles the best highlights, touchdowns and moments from those contests.

The collection focuses on the standout plays and turning points from each game, presenting a concise look at the most impactful moments of the day. Highlights include scoring plays as well as key sequences that shaped outcomes across the slate.

With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, some players may see adjusted workloads as teams weigh injury risk against short-term needs, according to the report. That context makes several late-season performances particularly notable.

Shedeur Sanders drew the start for the Cleveland Browns as they traveled to face the New Orleans Saints, according to the report. That decision was among several lineup notes that influenced the Sunday slate.

Also on display was a matchup viewed as pivotal for postseason positioning: the New England Patriots hosting the Green Bay Packers, two teams entering the day at 5-3, according to the schedule. The outcome of that game figured to carry added significance for both clubs.

Below are the top plays from Sunday’s Week 9 action, highlighting touchdowns, momentum shifts and standout moments that defined the day’s results.