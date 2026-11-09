Week 9 overreactions and what they mean for the trade deadline

With the NFL trade deadline less than 48 hours away, a Week 9 column examined which late-season moves are sensible reactions and which are overreaches, according to ESPN. The piece opened by noting a repeated overreaction about the Rams and Myles Garrett, and pointed out that Garrett had three sacks against the Commanders in his first healthy game of the season.

ESPN’s column framed the deadline as a moment that could clarify which teams remain buyers and which are already planning for 2027. The Rams, having dealt many draft picks in the offseason largely for Garrett, were described as unlikely to have the draft capital for another major addition, though the team could use help at wide receiver and cornerback. The column suggested the Rams might view Garrett’s return from injured reserve as their primary deadline move.

The column judged five Week 9 takeaways, beginning with Cincinnati. The Bengals beat the Falcons 34-17 in Madrid, with Joe Burrow completing 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdown passes, plus a rushing touchdown, and Ja’Marr Chase totaling 142 receiving yards in the first half, according to ESPN. The Bengals sat at 6-2 and were tied with the Steelers for first in the AFC North; the Steelers hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and the teams meet next Sunday night. ESPN called the notion that Cincinnati is one move from a Super Bowl “not an overreaction” but noted areas for upgrade, including running back, offensive line and safety.

ESPN also reviewed the Cowboys, saying Dallas won on Sunday yet once again surrendered a double-digit second-half lead and briefly trailed the Colts 23-20 in the final two minutes. The Cowboys were 4-5 and three games behind the Giants in the loss column. The piece noted Dallas already acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers and argued the team still needs additional defensive help.

The column concluded that the next couple of days could reveal which teams intend to buy at the deadline and which will stand pat, and it also included several fantasy-football overreactions at the end, according to ESPN.