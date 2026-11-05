Week 9 uniforms: Eagles in Kelly Green, Chargers wear ‘Super Chargers’ navy

Several alternates and throwbacks are on display in Week 9, led by the Los Angeles Chargers’ all-navy “Super Chargers” set for their game against the Houston Texans, according to the Week 9 uniform list. The Chargers unveiled the navy look in 2025 and called it “a true modern throwback,” a nod to uniforms worn in the 1990s and early 2000s that coincided with a Super Bowl XXIX appearance and four AFC West titles.

The Chargers’ navy jersey features white modern numbers with an old-school outline and gold trim. The navy pants include a bolt on the side, with a bolt also running on the shoulders and helmet, and “Super Chargers” is stitched in white on the neckline, according to the list.

A throwback matchup will pit the Philadelphia Eagles in their Kelly Green combination against the New York Giants in a Vintage White look. The Eagles brought back the Kelly Green set in 2023, while the Giants’ vintage uniform returned in 2025 after a one-year hiatus. The Week 9 pairing follows a similar throwback matchup that appeared on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, according to the list.

The Baltimore Ravens will wear their “Purple Rising” combination on Thursday Night Football against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens unveiled the look in the offseason as part of a wardrobe overhaul; it includes a new Purple Rising helmet first introduced in 2024 with the alternate purple jersey. The primary logo appears on the metallic purple helmet instead of the front-facing Ravens mark, and the look features a new “midnight purple” meant to emulate a raven’s feather along with “Purple Rising” on the inside collar, according to the list.

Other notable choices include the New Orleans Saints in gold against the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys in navy while the Indianapolis Colts stage a home whiteout. The Week 9 uniform listing provides helmet, jersey and pants combinations for all teams, excluding the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, who are on bye.